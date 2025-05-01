Readers Write: Trump’s first 100 days

Always trying to get a balanced view on our current political world, I read Samsundar’s commentary hoping for another perspective. But alas, it was just the same thinly veiled regurgitation of the GOP party line with lots of misinformation and no proof of any of the accomplishments that the GOP claims have actually occurred. The saddest and most disturbing omission from her proclamations of “moving in the right direction” is the fact that her party’s “progress” includes a horrifying amount of cruelty against immigrants (adults and children), against foreigners here legally, against U.S. citizens and noncitizens alike. Totally misplaced actions fueled by the basest behaviors of retribution, unchecked power and ignorance that are making our country a sniveling, crass and evil collection of humans — certainly not making us great! I suspect that Samsundar’s parents and grandparents, like mine, immigrated to this country. The arguments used centuries later to support the onerous actions and the legislation specifically targeted to my ancestors have not changed, but one would have hoped that we as a people and a country would have matured. Well, obviously not the current Republican Party.