Readers Write: Trump’s first 100 days

In the last 100 days, President Donald Trump has launched a full-frontal assault on the constitutional order. He has impounded funds appropriated by Congress, bypassed the judiciary by defying court orders and conducting summary renditions to foreign prisons and most recently appears to have deported several U.S. citizens. Taken as a whole, the Republican administration appears to be usurping the powers granted to the coequal branches and consolidating those powers within the executive, in contravention of not only the text of the Constitution but also the “small-r” republican values for which the party gets its namesake.
Trump is a line-crosser. This quality is partly what endears him to his base. As such, I harbor no illusions that the deportation of U.S. citizen children of undocumented immigrants is a red line for his core supporters. For many, such outcomes are seen as unfortunate but necessary collateral in fulfilling Trump’s promises of mass deportation.
But I urge every Trump supporter to ask: What is your red line? Is it the deportation of white, U.S.-born citizens whose ancestors immigrated centuries in the past? The use of militarized force against peaceful protesters? Economic hardship that no longer feels “temporary”?
Whatever it is, write it down. Revisit it. Hold yourself to it. And when the time comes — as it almost certainly will — be ready for the fact that those in power will not tell you when they’ve crossed your red line. Instead, they’ll distract, minimize, justify — they will insist that your red line hasn’t actually been crossed, or that crossing it was necessary for the good of the country.
That will be your test: not whether the administration admits it has gone too far, but whether you can still recognize that it has.
Marcus Peterson, Minneapolis