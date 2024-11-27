The year a mother’s turkey encountered a son’s new vegetarian ways

Thanksgiving might have been the most enjoyable holiday of the year for me, maybe because it wasn’t one about religion for a change but instead, all about family, food and more food. Noshing nonstop was encouraged, as was arguing with friends over whose mom’s turkey would be the biggest and tasted best. One time Hershey Bigos and I got into a second grade-like “fist fight” at recess about all that. No punches were landed, of course. But that didn’t stop our Principal Blunt from calling home to report the incident. Mom said to me, “You shouldn’t fight about turkeys.” Then she administered a playful swat on my tush. Mom loved that I’d defended her and her Thanksgiving turkey.