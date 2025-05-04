Opinion: From essential to expendable: Minnesota’s disability care community deserves better

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Five years ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic upended our lives, Minnesota called caregivers heroes. We sang songs for them, cheered for them in the streets and thanked them for their sacrifices and continued service amid the pandemic. Today, Gov. Tim Walz and lawmakers are singing a different tune about disability service providers and the vulnerable people they serve — that they’re a burden to ignore.
As someone who has dedicated my career to caring for adults with disabilities right here in Minnesota, I am deeply troubled and frustrated. Actually, I’m furious. This isn’t just about money. It’s a moral failure.
During COVID, direct support professionals (DSPs) risked their lives to keep people with disabilities safe, ensuring they could stay home, receive high-quality care and thrive. Legislators funded wage increases, called DSPs “essential” workers and acknowledged their irreplaceable role. Now? The same leaders are slashing hundreds of millions of dollars collectively from disability services.
The governor’s proposal alone calls for capping inflation adjustments at 2% despite 11% projected needs, cutting 14 days of annual funding for residential care and restricting access to critical services for those under age 55. Further financial burdens would also be placed on already strapped providers if the House’s new proposal passes, which would limit their ability to account for days when a resident is absent or when they have openings. And while the Senate’s proposal doesn’t call for all the same cuts, it supports many of them.
Bottom line, none of these proposed cuts fix, preserve or save anything. They achieve nothing except slashing providers’ ability to care for those who rely on services every day to engage fully and safely with their family, friends, colleagues and community — a right we all have.
What happened to “protecting progress”? The whiplash is staggering. Even more mind-boggling is the claim by many that these cuts would “hold people harmless.” As a leader and expert in this field who has seen the impact our support makes on the lives of those with disabilities and their families, I cannot think of anything more harmful to our community. I can confidently say that this claim is both ridiculous and dangerous to believe. Because when the state funds only 351 days of care instead of 365, it doesn’t mean vulnerable Minnesotans miraculously stop needing support for two weeks. It means essential care diminishes or disappears. Either way, people suffer.