Opinion: From essential to expendable: Minnesota’s disability care community deserves better

What happened to “protecting progress”? The whiplash is staggering. Even more mind-boggling is the claim by many that these cuts would “hold people harmless.” As a leader and expert in this field who has seen the impact our support makes on the lives of those with disabilities and their families, I cannot think of anything more harmful to our community. I can confidently say that this claim is both ridiculous and dangerous to believe. Because when the state funds only 351 days of care instead of 365, it doesn’t mean vulnerable Minnesotans miraculously stop needing support for two weeks. It means essential care diminishes or disappears. Either way, people suffer.