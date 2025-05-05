For 40 years, this emergency dispatcher has answered Minnesota’s 911 calls

John Hutchins never knows who will be on the other end when he picks up the phone.
As a longtime 911 dispatcher in Minnesota, Hutchins, also known as “Hutch,” has heard about it all: routine car crashes, complaints about panhandlers, fatal collisions and murders.
“There’s always something new,” Hutchins said. “Something that makes you go ‘hmm.’”
Now when Hutchins comes into the office, he cuts off another loop on the paper chain taped to the back of his chair, counting down the days until his retirement on May 6. His career fielding emergency calls and guiding first responders for the State Patrol has spanned 40 years.
“I’m going to miss him,” said Marty O’Hehir, who sits next to Hutchins and is his partner covering the east metro area. “We’ve spent a lot of time together and it’s really nice to have a good partner.”
Hutchins became a 911 dispatcher when he saw a flyer posted on a bulletin board.
“It looked like an exciting job,” he said. Since then, he’s taken too many calls to count.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 911 dispatchers answered nearly 150,000 calls in 2024 at the Roseville dispatch center where Hutchins works.