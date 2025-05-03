Opinion: You’re not ready for the AI revolution

Artificial intelligence is not intelligence at all. It is just an imitation. But, cruelly, the imitation could exceed the human original in every measurable area, just as it now does in chess or raw data computation. What will we say, if we are left to say anything, when our political systems and financial markets are as open to AI manipulation as social media posts and spreadsheets? As Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel-winning godfather of artificial intelligence, has said, “Things more intelligent than you are going to be able to manipulate you.”