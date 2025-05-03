Opinion: You’re not ready for the AI revolution

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
A well-known book about World War I calls the world leaders who ignored or made light of the risks of war leading up to 1914 the “sleepwalkers” who doomed Europe. Today’s political leaders will be damned by history — assuming history still exists — if they do not understand and respond appropriately to the risks to humanity posed by AI development, as researchers create tools that learn, plan and act in ways we can’t fully understand.
No one disagrees that this is happening, but no one seems to be doing anything about it. It’s time for that to change. If AI development, particularly the rush to create “artificial general intelligence” (AGI) that can perform all cognitive tasks better than humans, is in danger of ushering in an age where humans are no longer free actors (and thus, no longer human), then it is time to rein in AI development.
As a Christian humanist, I believe true “artificial intelligence” is impossible. Intelligence is not merely pattern recognition or prediction. It is moral understanding. It is, fundamentally, spiritual. No machine can possess it. What we call artificial intelligence is simply a powerful imitation, but not less dangerous to human flourishing because of it. Nor is this belief limited to Christians. In fact, AI has a big image problem. People are becoming more concerned about it as its capabilities grow — as well they should be.
Over the past few years, the American tech companies developing AI models like ChatGPT and Claude often spoke of “guardrails.” These were policies meant to keep AI systems from behaving dangerously: generating harmful content, deceiving users or taking autonomous actions without oversight.
That talk has grown quieter.
The principal reason is competition. In the past year, Chinese labs such as DeepSeek have released models that perform complex tasks on par with, or beyond, their Western counterparts, while using less advanced hardware and far less money.