A Christmas lunch in Minneapolis, 64 years ago

After looking at the festive moving Christmas displays in the huge windows outside all around Dayton’s, we head down 7th toward Nicollet Avenue and enter Dayton’s Department Store at the same door we have ever since the first day our mom let us go downtown alone. Inside, turned magical under enormous golden chandeliers, shiny glass cabinets display French perfumes, glittering jewelry and pretty evening bags. The items at these counters are too expensive for our budgets, but we know if we look a little harder in the corners, we can find all sorts of good things on sale. Socks for Dad, knit hats for our brothers and even a nice pair of gloves for Mom. Precious packages in hand, we take the escalator up to the 12th floor to the Oak Grill for lunch.