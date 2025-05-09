Opinion: Are tariffs going to obstruct our access to blueberries?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Right now, the blueberries in our refrigerator come from Mexico and Florida. They are a little too sweet for my tastes — I’m a New Englander by birth and a Minnesotan by choice and I like my blueberries small, sour and harvested by hand — but my tastes aren’t relevant.
Every day, my eldest son, Nico, eats a bowl with breakfast, ideally the biggest and sweetest blueberries we can find in the store, then we send him with a container of normal-sized berries to school for lunch.
Nico is autistic and has Down syndrome, and his food needs are specific. Depending on how you count (do different flavors of oatmeal, for example, count as different foods?) he eats about 13-20 different foods, and blueberries are among the healthiest of the lot.
So we always have blueberries, even as their price, size and flavor shift throughout the year, their country of origin always printed on the label affixed to the plastic clamshell. It makes our participation in a global food web instantly clear every time I open the refrigerator. And I’ve always found it interesting to pay attention to where the various fruits come from as we progress through the seasons.
Now, though, it seems likely that tariffs are going to slice apart that web. It’s not the biggest pending crisis from President Donald Trump’s obsession with recreating failed Great Depression trade policy, but it is the one I find myself thinking about every time I make lunch.
Thirteen different foods is a lot! Nico has sensory issues, which make it hard for him to process unfamiliar foods. He began simply refusing to eat most things around the age of 2. We really didn’t know what to do, and for a while everything about food generated nothing but stress.