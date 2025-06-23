Dave Wellstone: The grief of the Minnesota lawmaker shootings is one I know all too well

My heart goes out to the Hortmans’ children, Sophie and Colin, and to Hope — whose courage, grace and resilience in the face of unimaginable loss will inspire Minnesotans for years to come. Sophie and Colin, in their extraordinary statement following the shootings, told us exactly how to honor their parents’ memory: “Do something, whether big or small, to make our community just a little better for someone else.” That’s exactly it. That’s the legacy we owe Melissa and Mark. That’s the example we need to follow for John, Yvette and Hope.