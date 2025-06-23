Dave Wellstone: The grief of the Minnesota lawmaker shootings is one I know all too well

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
There are very few people in Minnesota politics who know what it feels like to lose your family in an instant. I do.
When my parents — Paul and Sheila Wellstone — and my sister Marcia died in that plane crash more than two decades ago, my world was obliterated. There’s no road map for that kind of loss. No script for what to say. Only the silence that follows when the cameras leave, the headlines fade and you’re left figuring out how to keep breathing.
And now, here we are again.
This month, we lost Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in an unspeakable act of violence. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette — dear friends of mine — were shot multiple times and are beginning their long path to recovery. Their daughter, Hope, was with them during the attack. Once again, a family has been shattered in a moment. Once again, Minnesota politics is grieving people who lived their lives in public service. Once again, children are left to navigate a world that will never feel the same.
I’ve known John Hoffman for years. We’ve worked shoulder-to-shoulder on issues that matter to both of us — mental health, addiction, disability rights, support for those too often left behind. His leadership has never wavered. He and Melissa both carried forward the kind of values my father championed: Stand up for regular people. Fight for those without a voice. Serve with integrity.
I was with John just hours before this tragedy unfolded. We hugged, we laughed. We had no idea that it would be the last time we’d see each other before everything changed.