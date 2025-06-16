Burcum: Minnesota’s tragedy fuels political trolls instead of unity

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Perhaps it was too much in this age of deep political divisions to expect the nation to unite in mourning after the chilling assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband this weekend, a shooting spree that left another legislator and his wife with life-threatening injuries.
Even so, the lack of compassion and missing calls for unity in the tragedy’s aftermath are deeply distressing.
Vice President JD Vance spoke with Gov. Tim Walz Saturday after the targeted nature of the attacks began to become clear. So did Doug Ford, premier of Ontario. But President Donald Trump so far has yet to call Minnesota’s governor with condolences from the White House, a nicety, to be sure, but one that should be automatic and acknowledges that heartbreaking losses transcend politics.
Even more disturbing is the tidal wave of conspiracy theories about the violence and who’s to blame that has swamped the nation, dividing us further at a moment when we desperately need to come together.
Unhinged hot takes began spewing on social media soon after the news broke and haven’t stopped despite newly available or easily accessible facts providing a reality check. It’s a distressing state of affairs, one that reflects poorly on our national character and discourse. Making this even more appalling that individuals retweeting some of the most irresponsible observations include high-profile political and business leaders who should have better judgment, such as Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Elon Musk.
For some callous individuals, DFL House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman’s death wasn’t a moment for sorrow. It was an opportunity to exploit the tragedy for political gain, such as by repeatedly linking Walz and the broader “left” to the main suspect, Vance Boelter, as Lee did.