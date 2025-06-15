Olson: In Melissa Hortman, so soon after Kari Dziedzic, Minnesota politics loses another selfless leader

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Former House Speaker Melissa Hortman’s final session in the Minnesota Legislature didn’t go the way she wanted it to, but it went the way she knew it had to.
Before she was assassinated in her Brooklyn Park home on Saturday alongside her husband, Mark, Hortman had selflessly and gracefully navigated a difficult chapter in her political career.
The rough 2025 session followed the triumph of 2023 when, as House speaker, she worked alongside Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, and Gov. Tim Walz to carve into state law a flotilla of progressive policies that will make life better for generations of some of the more fragile Minnesotans.
Free meals for all school kids. Paid family and medical leave. Protections for abortion rights, transgender, gay and lesbian Minnesotans. Restored voting rights for felons upon release from incarceration.
Hortman, Dziedzic and Walz stamped that transformative session into history books in May 2023 with a celebratory and choreographed walk down the Capitol’s white marble steps, a victory lap with supporters on a blazingly bright, windswept early summer’s day.
The moment was remarkable then for what had been achieved. It’s remarkable now for what has been lost: Two extraordinary, agile leaders and exemplary human beings.