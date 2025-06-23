Opinion: The relationship the Iranian and Jewish people should have

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
As Minnesotans with shared roots in one of history’s great civilizations — Iran — we write in the wake of pivotal events reshaping the Middle East.
Ali was born in Tehran and came to the U.S. just before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Sami’s grandparents, Iranian Jews, left Shiraz for Israel in 1949, and much of his extended family later came to Minnesota.
Our stories reflect something larger: the long, layered relationship between Iranian and Jewish civilizations — two ancient peoples whose stories have intertwined for over 2,500 years.
The Jewish holiday of Purim recalls a genocidal threat narrowly averted in ancient Persia, where Queen Esther’s courage saves the Jewish people. Just generations later, Persian King Cyrus the Great issued a decree allowing Jews to return from exile and rebuild the Second Temple in Jerusalem. That decree — found in the final words of the Hebrew Bible — closes the canon with a note of restoration and hope.
Cyrus’ legacy — rooted in pluralism and justice — has endured in Iranian memory for over two millennia. His vision is preserved in the Cyrus Cylinder, where he proclaimed religious freedom and the restoration of communities displaced by conquest, like the Jews from Judea. That legacy — not the regime’s inversion of it — should define the relationship between our peoples.
For centuries, Jews were an integral part of Persian society — contributing to its culture, economy and civic life. Before the 1979 revolution, Iran was home to more than 100,000 Jews and maintained diplomatic ties with Israel.