Counterpoint: Minnesotans, ophthalmologists are trying to pull the wool over your eyes

Proposed legislation maintains standards but would expand access for patients.

May 9, 2025 at 3:30PM
"Doctors of optometry are highly trained medical professionals who specialize in diagnosing and managing eye diseases like glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy," the writers say. (iStock)

Minnesota Star Tribune opinion editor’s note: This article was submitted on behalf of the leader and former leaders of the Minnesota Optometric Association. Their names are listed below.

In response to the May 2 commentary “Minnesota legislators must not lower the standard on eye surgery,” doctors of optometry across Minnesota agree: Patient safety and access to care must be top priorities. Optometrists routinely work alongside ophthalmologists and refer patients when surgery is necessary. That’s why the commentary was so disappointing. It leans on disinformation, misleading statistics and fear tactics in an attempt to pull the wool over the eyes of the public.

The Minnesota Board of Optometry has warned that our state is nearing a public health crisis in access to eye care. While Minnesota holds high standards for both surgical and nonsurgical eye care — and proposed legislation (HF 1011/SF 1144) maintains those standards — patients are increasingly struggling to access the treatment they need in a timely manner.

Despite what the commentary suggests, Minnesota ranks in the bottom 20% nationally for optometry scope of practice. Today:

  • Twenty-five states allow optometrists to perform in-office injections for standard eye conditions.
    • Forty-four states allow prescribing oral steroids and glaucoma medications.
      • Forty-eight states allow antiviral prescriptions without arbitrary time limits.

        This is why patients in border communities often travel out of state for care they should be able to get at home. HF 1011/SF 1144 is about bringing that care closer — and ensuring patients aren’t left waiting, suffering or traveling long distances.

        Doctors of optometry are highly trained medical professionals who specialize in diagnosing and managing eye diseases like glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

        • Optometry is a doctorate-level profession, requiring four years of intensive clinical education and more than 10,000 hours of training.
          • Licensure requires 2,000 direct patient encounters and passage of national and state board exams.
            • Minnesota optometrists complete 40 hours of continuing education every two years to stay up to date — just like all licensed medical professionals.

              To say optometrists are unqualified because they did not attend medical school is like saying dentists or podiatrists aren’t real doctors either. It’s misleading and dismissive of the decades of education, experience and national regulation that define optometric practice.

              Much has been made of a statistic claiming 95% of Minnesotans live within 30 minutes of an ophthalmologist. But that figure is based on flawed ZIP code extrapolations and includes physicians who visit communities only once a month. Proximity does not equal access. Even in metro areas, delays of two to three months for specialist referrals are common. Timely care should not be a privilege — it should be a basic right.

              Let’s be clear: HF 1011/SF 1144 does not allow optometrists to perform invasive eye surgery in operating rooms or surgical centers. It simply permits certain in-office medical procedures — such as injections — that are already taught in optometry schools, included on the national board exam and safely performed in 25 other states.

              The “opinion poll” cited in the May 2 piece is also false. It was a two-day online survey, conducted without any transparent methodology, peer review or independent verification. It is not scientific and it should not be used to inform public policy. Our profession is grounded in evidence-based practice, and we urge Minnesotans to approach such claims with healthy skepticism.

              In a time when division too often defines public policy, it’s important to note that HF 1011/SF 1144 has strong bipartisan support. More than 50 Minnesota legislators have signed on — and the bill now awaits action on the House and Senate floors.

              With just weeks remaining in the 2025 legislative session, we encourage lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz to stand with patients and providers. Support HF 1011/SF 1144 — because Minnesotans deserve timely, safe and equitable eye care in every community.

              This counterpoint was submitted on behalf of Dr. Tommy Elton, president of Minnesota Optometric Association; Dr. Stacy Hinkemeyer, immediate past president, and Drs. Lauren Haverly, Bridget Axelson and Randy Kempfer, each past presidents.

