Counterpoint: Minnesotans, ophthalmologists are trying to pull the wool over your eyes

Minnesota Star Tribune opinion editor’s note: This article was submitted on behalf of the leader and former leaders of the Minnesota Optometric Association. Their names are listed below.
•••
•••
In response to the May 2 commentary “Minnesota legislators must not lower the standard on eye surgery,” doctors of optometry across Minnesota agree: Patient safety and access to care must be top priorities. Optometrists routinely work alongside ophthalmologists and refer patients when surgery is necessary. That’s why the commentary was so disappointing. It leans on disinformation, misleading statistics and fear tactics in an attempt to pull the wool over the eyes of the public.
The Minnesota Board of Optometry has warned that our state is nearing a public health crisis in access to eye care. While Minnesota holds high standards for both surgical and nonsurgical eye care — and proposed legislation (HF 1011/SF 1144) maintains those standards — patients are increasingly struggling to access the treatment they need in a timely manner.
Despite what the commentary suggests, Minnesota ranks in the bottom 20% nationally for optometry scope of practice. Today:
- Twenty-five states allow optometrists to perform in-office injections for standard eye conditions.
- Forty-four states allow prescribing oral steroids and glaucoma medications.
- Forty-eight states allow antiviral prescriptions without arbitrary time limits.
This is why patients in border communities often travel out of state for care they should be able to get at home. HF 1011/SF 1144 is about bringing that care closer — and ensuring patients aren’t left waiting, suffering or traveling long distances.