Opinion: Minnesota legislators must not lower the standard on eye surgery

Advocates of these bills inappropriately cite geographic access to ophthalmology care as a reason to expand scope. They fail to recognize the standard triage process that occurs throughout organized health care and that telemedicine remains an option for those with mobility challenges. Additionally, Medicare data shows that over 95% of Minnesotans live within 30 minutes of an ophthalmologist. Of the remaining 5%, approximately half will have no need for vision care services, and the vast majority of the remaining half will have vision care needs that can be fully addressed by optometrists under their current scope.