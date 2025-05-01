Opinion: Minnesota legislators must not lower the standard on eye surgery

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
High standards of medical care matter in Minnesota — especially when it comes to eye surgery. Minnesotans do not want unqualified, non-physicians putting needles into their eyes.
Proposed legislation — SF 1144 and HF 1011 — would allow optometrists, who are not medical doctors or trained surgeons, to operate on the delicate tissues surrounding the eye and inject powerful pharmaceuticals directly into the eyeball itself. It’s being sold as a way to expand access, but the real result is lower safety standards.
However, a new survey found that 85% of Minnesotans would rather have surgical eye procedures — including injections — done by a trained surgeon than by an optometrist, even if it means driving farther. Nearly 75% oppose legislation in Minnesota which would let optometrists do just that.
This isn’t about routine checkups or glasses. It’s about high-risk procedures where one wrong move can cause permanent visual impairment or blindness.
Precision is everything. A slight error in the eyelid can spread cancer, scar tear drainage systems or paralyze nerves. A misdirected needle or lapse in sterile protocol can lead to infection, retinal detachment, painful high pressure, optic nerve damage or severe hemorrhaging. Experience of the surgeon matters — not because of straightforward cases, but because complex, unpredictable complications require the skill that only comes with experience.
All ophthalmologists must complete four years of medical school, a hospital-based internship and at least three years of surgical residency, performing hundreds of surgeries under the direct supervision of an experienced eye surgeon. Many also complete an additional one- to two-year subspecialty fellowship. That equates to more than 17,000 hours of education and clinical training before they ever operate on their own.