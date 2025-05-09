Opinion: Trump’s surgeon general pick proves it: DEI now means ‘didn’t earn it’

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
My grandmother and mother didn’t just raise me, they prepared me. From them, I learned the quiet truth every Black woman carries: that in America, showing up is never just about showing up. You enter every room knowing you’ll have to be twice as good to earn half the credit. That your competence will be questioned before you speak. That excellence is your entry fee, and still, it might not be enough.
That’s the reality I’ve grown up with. So what does it say to my generation, to all of us, when President Donald Trump nominates someone who doesn’t even hold an active medical license to be the surgeon general of the United States?
Dr. Casey Means never finished her residency. She’s not practicing medicine. She’s best known for cowriting a wellness book, selling glucose-tracking subscriptions and blogging about full-moon rituals and tree conversations. Her podcast appearances are filled with vaccine skepticism, and her blog posts promote spiritual ceremonies over science.
And yet, this is who Trump and his Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., believe should become the country’s top medical voice.
Black women could only dream of being so fortunate, to walk away from clinical practice, renounce scientific rigor and still be celebrated as a national health leader.
In a country where Black women and other professionals of color are constantly asked to overperform just to be seen as competent, this nomination doesn’t just ignore qualifications, it mocks the very idea of them.