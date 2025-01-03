Readers Write: Rethinking I-94, restaurant fees, IRS funding, Bob Kroll, animal welfare

The arguments made in the Dec. 31 article “End to service charges troubles restaurants” are absurd. What other business or business sector could get away with charging an after-the-fact, percentage-based fee under the guise of “It’s the only way we can pay our employees and provide benefits”? Could the Minnesota Star Tribune quote somebody $1,000 for an ad buy and then invoice them for $1,180, saying the fee is needed for such purposes? How about a grocery store, gas station or pharmacy — could they? Of course not. Beyond that, Jorge Guzmán of Chilango’s contention that raising prices isn’t a legitimate alternative because customers are too price conscious is even more ridiculous. His argument is essentially saying that if the restaurants are sneaky and bake it into the end bill we’ll pay it, but otherwise we won’t. Isn’t that akin to justifying fraud? They need to run their businesses like every other business in Minnesota, and if that doesn’t work, then I guess they need to get into another profession. But slipping in fees at the end of a transaction is just as fraudulent and misleading from them as it is from Ticketmaster.