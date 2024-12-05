SeaQuest aquarium files for bankruptcy, faces investigations in Minnesota

“Our investigations reveal that SeaQuest animals are confined to live in dark, hot, filthy spaces with no windows, fresh air or proper enrichment. Basic mental, physical and behavioral health requirements of the animals are simply ignored,” said Laura Hagen, director of captive wildlife for the Humane Society of the United States. “Wild animals are surrounded for hours by loud crowds poking and grabbing them, day after day. These disgraceful, negligent operations abuse animals to turn a profit and the public needs to know how cruel and dangerous they really are.”