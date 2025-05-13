News & Politics

Woman dies a week after being shot in Robbinsdale park

Police are still looking for suspects in connection with the May 4 shooting in Sanborn Park.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 11:19AM
A crime scene at Sanborn Park in Robbinsdale where 2 people were shot on May 4, 2025 (Heather Ring)

A woman has died a week after being shot in the head in a Robbinsdale park.

Police confirmed the death of a 19-year-old who suffered “grave” injuries in connection with a shooting May 4 in Sanborn Park and died Monday night.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name, but a relative in a Facebook exchange with a Minnesota Star Tribune reporter identified the woman as a as Mari Diór.

A 20-year-old man was also injured in the shooting, which occurred about 9:20 p.m. Police last week said he was expected to survive.

Investigators with Robbinsdale police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continue to look for suspects. On Friday, Robbinsdale police asked for the public’s help by asking those who live near the park on the 4200 block of Drew Avenue N. to check video footage between 8:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Footage can be emailed to robbinsdalepolice@robbinsdalemn.gov.

“If you have seen something, please let them know,” said Captain John Elder with Robbinsdale police. “Information that may seem insignificant to you could be of paramount importance to them.”

Tips can also be phoned into Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Caller can remain anonymous. Cash rewards may be awarded for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Woman dies a week after being shot in Robbinsdale park

card image

Police are still looking for suspects in connection with the May 4 shooting in Sanborn Park.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Chaska police find body of man who went missing during bike ride

Minneapolis

Hennepin judge questions lag in charges for immigrant in fatality case highlighted by White House

card image