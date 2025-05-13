Woman dies a week after being shot in Robbinsdale park

A woman has died a week after being shot in the head in a Robbinsdale park.
Police confirmed the death of a 19-year-old who suffered “grave” injuries in connection with a shooting May 4 in Sanborn Park and died Monday night.
Authorities have not released the victim’s name, but a relative in a Facebook exchange with a Minnesota Star Tribune reporter identified the woman as a as Mari Diór.
A 20-year-old man was also injured in the shooting, which occurred about 9:20 p.m. Police last week said he was expected to survive.
Investigators with Robbinsdale police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continue to look for suspects. On Friday, Robbinsdale police asked for the public’s help by asking those who live near the park on the 4200 block of Drew Avenue N. to check video footage between 8:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Footage can be emailed to robbinsdalepolice@robbinsdalemn.gov.
“If you have seen something, please let them know,” said Captain John Elder with Robbinsdale police. “Information that may seem insignificant to you could be of paramount importance to them.”
Tips can also be phoned into Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Caller can remain anonymous. Cash rewards may be awarded for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.