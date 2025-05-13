Woman dies a week after being shot in Robbinsdale park

Investigators with Robbinsdale police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continue to look for suspects. On Friday, Robbinsdale police asked for the public’s help by asking those who live near the park on the 4200 block of Drew Avenue N. to check video footage between 8:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Footage can be emailed to robbinsdalepolice@robbinsdalemn.gov.