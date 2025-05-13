St. Paul daytime cafe is closing after 8 months

Hey Bear Cafe announced Monday on social media that it will close after just eight months. The counter-service cafe at 791 Raymond Av. in St. Paul shared the news via Instagram with kitchen manager Oskar Johnson writing in part: “This Wednesday May 14th will be our last day. Last day as in last day forever day. Not by choice and not for good reasons — our landlords are being unreasonable and kicking us out by the end of the month. We were as amicable as possible and this is where we landed.”
The restaurant opened in September 2024 with a day-brightening menu of egg sandwiches, coffee cake and more before expanding with more savory options.
Golden Thyme returns
St. Paul’s historic Rondo neighborhood is once again able to meet up around Golden Thyme. The community anchor went through a thorough remodeling of its cafe at 856 Selby Av., and now there’s also a full restaurant and bar open just down the street at 934 Selby Av.
Founders Mychael and Stephanie Wright created a community touchstone and coffee shop through Golden Thyme. In 2023, the two retired and passed Golden Thyme to the Rondo Community Land Trust, which owns both buildings.
The mission of the restaurant and cafe is to carry on the Wrights’ legacy by continuing to support Black entrepreneurship and focus on community as a gathering space and small-business incubator for startups offering affordable rent.
Both the cafe and restaurant are now open, led by longtime Twin Cities restaurateur Randy Norman. The restaurant offers lunch and dinner with a menu of New Orleans flavors for a modern age, like macaroni and cheese croquettes, catfish po’boys, johnnycakes and collard greens with ham shanks. But there’s also quinoa salad, a big ol’ burger and affogato and cookies for dessert.
The full bar offers beer, wine and a mix of classic cocktails like an Old Fashioned, Paloma and a spiked sweet tea.
The Golden Thyme Coffee Cafe will offer coffee, small bites and more.