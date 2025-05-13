St. Paul daytime cafe is closing after 8 months

Hey Bear Cafe announced Monday on social media that it will close after just eight months. The counter-service cafe at 791 Raymond Av. in St. Paul shared the news via Instagram with kitchen manager Oskar Johnson writing in part: “This Wednesday May 14th will be our last day. Last day as in last day forever day. Not by choice and not for good reasons — our landlords are being unreasonable and kicking us out by the end of the month. We were as amicable as possible and this is where we landed.”