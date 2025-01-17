The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Lynch uses mostly Minnesota-grown grain milled at Baker’s Field Flour & Bread for his Neapolitan and Detroit-style crusts. Creatively and generously topped, the pizzas are all about balance, and Lynch considers everything, even the order in which you taste the ingredients. That’s why he created an “upside-down” margherita showcasing the crust first, the hand-pulled mozzarella second, and ends on a saucy note. His birria-topped “Not Another Taco Pizza” on special last weekend (it may join the menu permanently) was a gorgeous medley of flavors, with a rich consommé for dipping that took the leftover crusty edges to another level.