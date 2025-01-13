Sneak peek: Xelas by El Sazon in Stillwater

The vibe: The former Thai Basil has been made lighter and brighter with a rustic aesthetic and warm woods. Local artists were commissioned to create works depicting Mayan history and culture. Pieces include murals by Lake Street muralist Pablo Kalaka and in the entrance and waiting room. Stillwater-based Jimmy Longoria, whose works can be spotted at places such as Oro by Nixta, is behind artwork in the bathroom and framed pieces in the dining room, some available for sale. The restaurant’s remodel, including an earthen backdrop behind the bar, was created by Top Contractors and Rodrigo Juarez.