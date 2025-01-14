Eggflip, the egg sandwich storefront, will add a second stand in Minneapolis later this month. But that’s not all. The owners will also bring along the new stand Sushiflip to Market at Malcolm Yards. Eggflip will stock its signature sandwiches made with brioche, soft scrambled eggs and a slew of toppings. Sushiflip will serve sushi rolls and poke bowls.
Downtown’s egg sandwich shop expands to Malcolm Yards and adds sushi restaurant
Plus: Dinkytown also gets a fresh egg sandwich spot (and pizza), Hopkins has a new pizza-pasta place and more restaurant news.
Eggflip mastermind Flip Koumalasy has been in growth mode since opening the first location, adding stands inside U.S. Bank Stadium and the Renaissance Festival in the past year. A franchise in California is also in the works.
Expect Eggflip and Sushiflip to open at the Market at Malcolm Yards in mid-January, according to a release.
Malcolm Yards is a food hall and event space in Minneapolis' Prospect Park neighborhood (501 30th Av. SE., Mpls., malcolmyards.market) that is home to several buzzy food makers, including Wrecktangle Pizza, Bebe Zito, Revival, Abang Yoli and more.
Egg on a Roll brings opens full restaurant in Dinkytown
That’s not the only egg sandwich news for this week. Egg on a Roll has opened what chef and owner Adam Bresina calls “our flagship location.”
Egg on a Roll began and still operates its original stand inside a North Loop convenience store (201 5th Av. N., eggonaroll.com), inspired by the bodegas of New York City. Last week Bresina introduced the company’s first stand-alone location.
Egg on a Roll is right in the heart of Dinkytown (1325 SE. 4th St., Mpls.), with a menu of egg sandwiches available on brioche buns or gluten-free bread. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
New Italian restaurant now open in Hopkins
Bar Siena, from Emily and chef Rhett Roberts, is now open at 1601 Mainstreet in Hopkins. The restaurant began as a pop-up from chef Rhett, who has spent time in the kitchens of Petite Leon, 112 Eatery and Vincent.
Inspired by his travels in Italy, the menu includes lasagna, pizza, pasta and more. Cocktails were created by Travis Serbus of Lynette and Little Tijuana.
Reservations are already a hot ticket on Tock. The restaurant is open from 4 p.m. through dinner Tue.-Sat.
All the meats coming to St. Paul’s Snelling Av.
There are new charred, meaty goods coming to Snelling Avenue with Tres Bandidos. The quick-serve restaurant is the work of Luna and Anthony Ramirez, whose family owns Taco Libre and Mexatlan Supermercado, according to Bring Me the News.
In this case, the three bandidos are carnitas, barbacoa and rotisserie chicken. Alongside the meats there will be a host of sides and a possibility of delivery to colleges in the area. Construction looks to be moving along, and we’ll keep an eye on social media for updates on an opening date (143 Snelling Av. N., St. Paul, tresbandidosusa.com).
Coffee, boba, matcha and retail heading to Uptown
Moona Moono will open inside the former Paper Source on Hennepin Avenue and 31st Street this spring. The shop will be a combination coffee shop/cafe and retail space filled with items curated by owner Angie Lee. According to its Instagram page, the store will offer “stationery, housewares, Kawaii, K-beauty, and design — along with a good cup of coffee or matcha.”
The Brooklyn transplant told the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal about her love for beautifully designed products, and a readiness to leap from the corporate world into business ownership led to her new venture (3048 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., moonamoono.com).
Eden Prairie lands bb.q chicken outpost
The third locally owned outpost of the bb.q Korean Fried Chicken chain is now open at 962 Prairie Center Dr. in Eden Prairie. The menu includes 14 varieties of fried chicken and other Korean dishes like bulgogi, japjae, ddeok-bokki and ramen. Other locations include St. Paul’s Grand Avenue and Uptown.
Pizza Karma is coming to the U
More Dinkytown news: It’s also the newest location for Pizza Karma. The Indian fusion restaurant uses a tandoor oven for its signature pizzas, but also serves a whole menu of snacks like paneer poppers, okra fries, tikka wings and sandwiches and salads. This location, on 14th Avenue SE., will be open late to fuel those intense study sessions. Expect a late spring or early summer opening. Other Pizza Karma locations are in Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Apple Valley and around town in their food truck.
