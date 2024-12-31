Readers Write: The new year, vaccines, Rethinking I-94, ethics, the Electoral College

One of the letters said that the Electoral College was created to gain support from the rural South who feared “bullying” by the industrialized North. This is a very dubious assessment. At the time of the American Revolution the North was not highly industrialized and was still relatively agrarian. Though historians are split, a better explanation is that the South fought for the Electoral College because much of their population was enslaved people. Indeed, the Electoral College used the same methodology as was used in the composition of the House of Representatives, counting slaves as three-fifths of a person. One can argue if this was the true reason for the Electoral College, but it is undeniable that four of the first five presidents were slave-owning Southerners.