Readers Write: Addiction, the Electoral College, MPD budget, daylight saving time

The campaigns will still focus on a few geographic battleground areas, but the voters who will be ignored will shift. Future campaigns would focus on the large industrialized population centers and essentially ignore the vast rural and agricultural sectors of the country whose votes are currently more valuable than those of urban voters but would be devalued by the elimination of the Electoral College. And that, of course, is precisely why our founders created the Electoral College — to gain support for the Constitution from the largely rural south who, without an Electoral College, feared bullying by the industrialized north.