Readers Write: Vaccination, women’s sports, Time’s Person of the Year, daylight saving time

I remember when masks covered my smile and plastic barriers sat in front of me during my lunch period. Everything was a reminder of the pandemic that never seemed to end. But it finally did. Thanks to vaccines, millions of lives have been saved. However, a new problem has emerged. Plummeting immunization rates, partly driven by misinformation and a lack of public knowledge, have caused vaccine-preventable disease rates to skyrocket. In Minnesota, reports of whooping cough cases have reached their highest point in more than a decade, according to the state Department of Health. Nationally, cases of the illness have increased sixfold since 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A recent Annenberg Public Policy Center survey found that around 30% of respondents were unaware of the whooping cough vaccine.