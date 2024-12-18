On RFK Jr., vaccines and my son with autism and Down syndrome

I had only one advantage: I’m a historian. One of the true gifts of studying the humanities is not the content we learn in school, but that we develop the skills to learn what we need to know when life takes unexpected turns. So like a proper nerd, I made a reading list and then actually read it, absorbing so much about disability identity, culture, policy and especially history. By the time my son was later diagnosed as autistic (perhaps around 16% of people with Down syndrome are also autistic), we knew enough that the diagnosis just became a helpful data point rather than something to be afraid of. These days, thanks to the planned nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the incoming Trump administration, I’ve been thinking back to that year of reading history. Because if you had told me back then that we would get a Kennedy into HHS, I would have been thrilled. Instead, I’m so worried about the consequences for the next wave of vulnerable parents and disabled Americans.