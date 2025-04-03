Opinion: Exempting new buildings in St. Paul from rent control is the right thing to do

Thankfully, city leaders recognize the problem we face. Council Members Rebecca Noecker, Anika Bowie and Saura Jost are advancing a common-sense proposal to exempt new residential buildings from rent control, while concurrently implementing new enhanced tenant protections. Opponents will tell you that it’s too early to make a change because we don’t know precisely how much of the decline in housing production is attributable to rent control. However, if you talk to those trying to finance and produce housing here or look across the river, it is obvious that something unique to St. Paul is inhibiting housing growth. There are other factors that can affect the production, such as interest rates and the price of materials. That makes it all the more important for us to do something about the one factor we can change: current city policy.