Opinion: A both/and path for St. Paul housing

St. Paul is a city that votes its values. In 2021, voters made clear that protecting tenant rights and creating more housing that working families can afford are priorities for our community. At the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, we believe we can — and must — honor those values while also adjusting public policy to encourage the development of more housing across the city.
We are heartened to see St. Paul’s elected leaders embracing a both/and approach. The willingness of the mayor and City Council members to engage a broad set of stakeholders in conversation right now shows that our leadership is listening, learning and acting in the best interest of the entire community. This kind of thoughtful, responsive governance is essential as we work together toward solutions that reflect St. Paul’s values and meet our pressing housing needs.
A recent community meeting was an important step in outlining the proposed updates to rent stabilization and tenant protections. It was heartening to hear city leaders discuss these as going hand-in-hand. We’re also encouraged by the quality of community conversations taking place. Our city doesn’t have to choose between protecting renters and supporting residential development that hardworking St. Paulites can afford. We can — and should — do both.
Elevating renter voices must remain central to this process. Data from our East Metro Pulse survey paints a clear picture: While many St. Paul homeowners describe their community as a “place where I belong,” many renters say it’s “just a place to live.” That disparity matters. When we protect renters and create an environment where housing, businesses and amenities can do well, we give more people the chance to see St. Paul as not just a place they live — but a place they belong.
We all agree that St. Paul needs more housing options that residents can afford. The question is not whether we move forward, but how. We are confident that a collaborative, values-driven path is possible — one that doesn’t leave any stakeholder group behind.
St. Paul has a long history of coming together to tackle tough challenges. Creating more housing we can all afford is a shared problem. We’ve done it before, and we can do it again. Let’s stay in the conversation, stay true to our values, and build an affordable, prosperous city where everyone — renters, homeowners, landlords and future residents — can find stability and belonging.