Opinion: A both/and path for St. Paul housing

Elevating renter voices must remain central to this process. Data from our East Metro Pulse survey paints a clear picture: While many St. Paul homeowners describe their community as a “place where I belong,” many renters say it’s “just a place to live.” That disparity matters. When we protect renters and create an environment where housing, businesses and amenities can do well, we give more people the chance to see St. Paul as not just a place they live — but a place they belong.