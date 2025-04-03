Opinion: Institutionalists kill institutions

If the court does not act — and perhaps the court has already missed its moment — the political branches will. Unlike the judiciary, they have the benefit of being made for action instead of reaction. If they end the practice of a single judge issuing a nationwide injunction on an executive order, perhaps they will choose a good reform, such as resurrecting three-judge panels first created in 1910 for federal judges striking down state laws, as suggested in 2018 by former Judge Gregg Costa of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals (see tinyurl.com/hlr-costa). As Costa wrote, choosing three random federal judges from across the country would end the kind of “forum-shopping” we see at the beginning of every presidential administration.