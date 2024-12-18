Readers Write: Government efficiency, Abundant Life shooting, Time’s Person of the Year

He was scourged by the media (including Time), had his fortune and his businesses tied up in knots by corrupt political foes posing as our justice system. He was awaiting sentencing on trumped-up charges and as if any of that wasn’t enough bad press he was shot at, hit in the ear and, upon surviving that assassination attempt, would have been killed on the fifth green of his Palm Beach golf course had it not been for the watchful eye of a Secret Service member. His closest rival for the Time award was his opponent, who blew through $1.5 billion during her campaign. Choosing her would have definitely put the magazine out of business. So it was a business decision by Time, but the right one by any stretch of the imagination. Maybe there is hope for them after all. At least they have proved to be a capitalist operation, which is nice.