Burcum: Will Elon Musk’s efficiency group have the guts to take on health insurers?

While sweeping health care reforms ― like moving to the “single-payer” systems that other countries use ― aren’t realistic right now, there are still sensible improvements that would deliver taxpayer savings and ensure that health care dollars go toward patient care rather than insurers’ bottom lines. Taking steps like this versus doing nothing would help assuage the anger erupting after Thompson’s death. For the example I’ll highlight here shortly, there’s even a detailed plan from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), an independent advisory group to Congress. Medicare, of course, is the federal program covering care mainly for Americans 65 and older.