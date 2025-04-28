Brown: Mama Mallard has no fear

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
I get it. Bald eagles are majestic. Their recovery from endangered species status is a triumph of conservation. As a symbol, they inspire national pride.
Splash an eagle decal across the back window of your truck and everyone knows where you stand, even if you’re not entirely sure what’s behind you. Hear an eagle calling across a river valley and suddenly we recite the preamble to the United States Constitution with tears in our eyes.
But let’s be honest. Eagles, the birds, not the band, enjoy some of the best branding in the world. These are flying trash pandas. They’ll stick their heads into the parts of roadkill deer that make ravens shudder. For every adroit eagle we see snatching a fish from the sky-blue waters of Minnesota we find three more fighting over gut piles on shore.
Nevertheless, our fascination with eagles is undeniable. The most obvious manifestation might be the popularity of the EagleCam from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Here, people flock by the thousands to view eagles raising their hatchlings, which eventually fledge before our very eyes.
That’s why it was such a surprise when a mallard landed in the EagleCam nest to lay her eggs last week. That’s right, a common mallard, the duck you imagine when someone says “duck!”
We live in a hurricane of news these days and it’s hard to keep up. But this story got me to stand up and say, “YES!” The stones on that duck, the absolute stones. Here, perched high above the earth, a small duck resists its greatest enemy and deepest fears all in one maternal gambit.