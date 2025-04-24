DNR EagleCam shows duck taking over eagle nest, surprising experts

Environment

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 24, 2025 at 4:49PM
A female mallard has taken up residence in a nest made popular by a pair of eagles features on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ livestream.

Viewers tuning in to watch a pair of eagles on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ popular livestream might be surprised to see see a female mallard taking up residence instead.

The eagles weren’t fans of a new camera installed by the DNR in October, said Lori Naumann, who manages the EagleCam program. The pair of eagles meant for the nest returned a couple of times but ultimately built another one 300 feet away.

That means the nest was up for grabs. While geese often use nests abandoned by other birds, “I have to say this is the first time I’ve heard of a duck,” Naumann said.

For a while, all she could see aside from the duck were leaves and sticks as she watched the livestream, Nauman said. Then early last week, the duck got up at some point and then Naumann noticed at least four eggs below.

Mallards tend to lay between 11 and 15 eggs. It’s likely the duck dug a hole since other eggs aren’t visible on camera, Naumann said.

The duck likely started incubating around last Tuesday, she said. Mallards delay incubation, meaning they lay one egg a day every day and then they sit, which starts the incubation. It’s why the eggs all hatch on the same day, when the mother will lead them to water right away so they can quickly get protein in the form of plankton.

On the livestream, the duck doesn’t move much. Sometimes, she’s so chill that she can be difficult to spot.

“She blends in so well,” Naumann said. “She barely even blinks her eyes when she’s sitting there.”

The ducklings are resilient and should survive the drop to ground when they hatch sometime in May.

As for the eagles? For a while, the camera could turn and still spot the pair. But now they are just out of view. DNR staff chose not to adjust the camera’s position to avoid disturbing the eagles.

The DNR’s nongame program is discussing plans for next year and whether they’ll move the camera. The eagle livestream program helps bring awareness to the program during tax season, Nauman said.

Its difficult to guess whether the eagles will return to reclaim their nest next year.

“You can try to predict what they’re going to do but you’ll never know,” she said.

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

