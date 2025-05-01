Sports

Podcast: Same old Wild? La Velle E. Neal III and Michael Rand debate

Host Michael Rand starts with five narratives the Wolves destroyed along with flattening the Lakers in five games. La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment, focusing on the Wild, Lynx and Vikings.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 1, 2025 at 3:02PM
Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during the first period of Game 5. (David Becker/The Associated Press)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with five narratives the Wolves destroyed along with flattening the Lakers in five games.

11:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment, focusing on the Wild, Lynx and Vikings.

32:00: The Twins sputtered on offense and the Frost kept their season alive.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

