Podcast: Same old Wild? La Velle E. Neal III and Michael Rand debate

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with five narratives the Wolves destroyed along with flattening the Lakers in five games.
11:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment, focusing on the Wild, Lynx and Vikings.
32:00: The Twins sputtered on offense and the Frost kept their season alive.
