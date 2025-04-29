Burcum: Running toward, not away from, the battle over vaccines

The measles outbreak that began in Texas and continues to spread offers a real-time reminder of the harm that can result from sowing doubts about routine childhood immunizations, which Kennedy has done for years. As of last Thursday, there have been 884 confirmed cases of measles nationally this year, reports the CDC. Of those cases, 97% occurred in the unvaccinated or in people whose shot status was unknown. There have been three confirmed deaths in this outbreak. By way of comparison, a total of 285 cases of measles were confirmed in the United States in 2024.