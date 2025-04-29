Burcum: Running toward, not away from, the battle over vaccines

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
A pioneering public health initiative with a Minnesotan in a leading role is normally cause for celebration. But the new Vaccine Integrity Project announcement last week from renowned infectious disease expert Mike Osterholm is also a moment for sober reflection.
Leading medical experts shouldn’t have to band together to push back against reckless vaccine rhetoric and maneuvers coming from unqualified political appointees at the highest levels of government. But here we are. Actions like the effort Osterholm is spearheading are sorely needed to meet this moment and safeguard vaccine use.
Vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — who is a lawyer and not a medical professional — runs the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS is a sprawling agency with oversight over the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which have key complementary roles in vaccine approval and recommendations for use. Kennedy’s lofty position regrettably gives him a massive megaphone and the authority to shape vaccine policy and public opinion.
The measles outbreak that began in Texas and continues to spread offers a real-time reminder of the harm that can result from sowing doubts about routine childhood immunizations, which Kennedy has done for years. As of last Thursday, there have been 884 confirmed cases of measles nationally this year, reports the CDC. Of those cases, 97% occurred in the unvaccinated or in people whose shot status was unknown. There have been three confirmed deaths in this outbreak. By way of comparison, a total of 285 cases of measles were confirmed in the United States in 2024.
While Kennedy offered “qualified” support for measles vaccination in a recent interview, he couldn’t help but take a jab at the immunization a few moments later, claiming “We don’t know the risks of many of these products because they’re not safety tested.”
That statement is at odds with information from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and other trusted medical sources. It also reprehensibly plants seeds of hesitancy to dissuade people in the outbreak’s path from immunizing their children or getting an adult booster.