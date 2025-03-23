Burcum: A Minnesota second opinion on measles

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
A measles outbreak that began in Texas and has now spread to neighboring states is a grim reminder that this virus not only still circulates but can take advantage of an unfortunate reality: the crack in our collective defense caused by declining vaccination rates.
To those who might scoff at measles' risk, consider something called subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, or SSPE. It’s a rare infection of the central nervous system that can occur years after contracting measles.
“The disease begins, on average, 6–10 years after acute infection with measles (range, 1–24 years) and is characterized with progressive cognitive and motor deterioration leading to severe disability and eventual fatal outcome within months or years of onset," according to a 2019 medical journal article.
This potentially deadly complication thankfully doesn’t occur very often. A 2023 resource for physicians estimates that “4 to 11 per 100,000 cases of measles result in SSPE. This number goes up to 18 per 100,000 cases if the child was less than five years old when primarily infected.”
Some might find comfort in the rarity of SSPE or other potential measles complications, such as pneumonia or brain swelling that can cause hearing loss or intellectual disabilities. Still, they are a possibility, a sobering reality with the outbreak still uncontained, the growing number of unvaccinated kids and dubious recent remarks by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Kennedy leads the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He’s long been a vaccine skeptic and recently appeared to downplay measles’ risks while advocating for certain treatments, such as steroids, vitamin A and antibiotics.