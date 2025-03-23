Burcum: A Minnesota second opinion on measles

Thielen: No. [Measles] is something that is an ongoing risk. It’s something I hear about maybe once a year in my capacity as an infectious disease doctor because there’s constant reintroductions from other parts of the world. Specifically, here in Minnesota, we have people traveling to warm states. I have no doubt we have members of our community traveling to places like New Mexico and Texas for spring break. There’s also ongoing transmission in many other parts of the world, particularly Africa. Over the last few years, unvaccinated international travelers are getting exposed and then coming back to Minnesota.