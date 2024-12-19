Readers Write: Abundant Life Christian School shooting, Minneapolis budget, Great Lakes cleanup

We must face a difficult reality: Our children are not learning what it means to connect, to belong, to feel seen and supported. Social skills cannot be taught through lectures. Kids need real, lived experiences — they need opportunities to build friendships, to understand empathy and to feel part of something bigger than themselves. Without this, they become isolated. When disconnection festers, tragedy isn’t far behind. We need to rebuild what has been lost. This means more than just reactive measures like metal detectors, safety drills and counseling after the fact. Those things are stopgaps. Necessary, yes, but temporary. What we need is something deeper. Something transformational. We need to rethink how we raise, teach and nurture our children.