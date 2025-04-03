Readers Write: New tariffs, wrongful deportation

A Strib headline on April 2 was“ ‘Error ’ sends migrant to notorious prison.” The error is bad enough, but the administration’s response to it is outrageously immoral and irresponsible. The migrant was here legally and not guilty of anything that justifies deportation. The Justice Department claims it cannot use pressure to get him back because the victim is no longer in U.S. custody. Of course not. You sent him there. And being out of custody has not stopped this country before from negotiating with Russia or elsewhere to get back our innocent civilians. The administration’s response to the subsequent suit against it was that “Plaintiffs have not clearly shown a likelihood that Abrego Garcia will be tortured or killed.” Have they not seen with their own eyes how the prisoners in Venezuela have been treated so far? Undear officials, don’t wordsmith us. Act like you actually care about an innocent person to whom you owe maximum effort. Yeah, I’m angry, and we should all be.