Readers Write: Oklahoma City, Memorial Day, pennies, ‘the poop rule’

•••
In response to Chris Hine’s comment regarding NBA players not wishing to spend time in Oklahoma City, please allow me to comment ... (“Timberwolves in trouble after another lopsided loss in Game 2 in Oklahoma City,” StarTribune.com, May 23).
First off, thank you to Mr. Hine for singling out the American Banjo Museum as the only OKC attraction worth visiting on multiple occasions. We’re very proud of our eclectic museum and the worldwide visitors it attracts.
However, in the scope of OKC arts and culture attractions, our museum is only one of many entities that draw sincere interest and visitorship to our community. From the Oklahoma City National Memorial to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum to the Oklahoma City Museum of Art to the Osteology Museum, ours is a culture reflective of our region as well as home to specialty attractions that provide a really positive and truthful of portrayal of our proud region.
While NBA players may not have the time nor opportunity to experience all this wonderful city has to offer, their families, friends and fans have historically left Oklahoma City with a renewed and positive outlook on what this once humble city has grown in to.
To prove this (at least from the point of view of the American Banjo Museum), we’d like to invite all Minnesota Timberwolves players, fans and friends to visit us as our guests. Just mention you’re a Minnesota Timberwolves supporter and we’ll be thrilled to welcome you ... multiple times!
Good luck, good sportsmanship and safe travels to all!