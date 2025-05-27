Readers Write: Oklahoma City, Memorial Day, pennies, ‘the poop rule’

It was refreshing to read in the Friday, May 23 paper about poop. The first of two articles explains the benefits of penguin poop (guano) in forming clouds that seem to keep the ice cool (“Are clouds from penguin poo cooling Antarctica?”). The second article asks: If something were covered with poop, would you clean it and save it, or throw it away? I’m not writing to explain or expand on either article, but just relieved to read about something different, although of the same bodily event, than the s--- that is coming each day out of Washington.