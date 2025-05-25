Readers Write: Sustainable aviation fuel, George Floyd, mining near the Boundary Waters

I am all for good-paying jobs — even good-paying mining jobs. I agree there is a growing demand for copper and nickel to fuel a “green” economy. Unfortunately, the copper-nickel deposits found in Minnesota are in some of the most fragile and water-rich ecosystems of the state, and Campeau makes his comments in support of mining these minerals as if we have nothing to lose if they fail. We have much to lose. We have the pristine waters and a major tourist economy in the BWCAW to lose. We have safe groundwater to lose in the BWCAW and still other delicate ecosystems in the state such as the lakes and rivers of the Mississippi watershed where this kind of mining is also proposed. After several Google searches I have found zero examples where the mining companies seeking permits to mine here in Minnesota have ever done the kinds of proposed copper-nickel mining safely anywhere in the world. Not only that, but many of these companies’ exploratory test drilling sites have never been capped as required by state law even 10 years later, according to the Tamarack Water Alliance. To neglect to meet even this minimal kind of requirement (capping test wells) does not bode well for their willingness — let alone their ability — to mine safely and responsibly at this time anywhere in the state.