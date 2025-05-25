Readers Write: Sustainable aviation fuel, George Floyd, mining near the Boundary Waters

•••
It’s reasonable to approach sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with skepticism (“Is sustainable aviation fuel plan an example of public-private-nonprofit greenwashing?” Strib Voices, May 17). As a river organization, we have questions about what this inevitable transition might mean for our environment.
But skepticism is not an excuse to distort science. Rather, it’s how we guard against the worst outcomes as we pursue the best. Here’s what the science says: If done responsibly, including by prioritizing winter-hardy oilseeds, SAF would not only lower aviation emissions — it would drastically reduce agriculture pollution and give Minnesota cleaner, healthier waters. If not done responsibly? SAF could do more harm than good.
That’s why Friends of the Mississippi River is at the table. We’re doing everything in our power to make sure state and corporate leaders invest in the best options for our climate, water, soil and habitat. Studies show winter-hardy oilseeds have some of the lowest carbon intensity scores of any near-term feedstock. As a cash cover crop, the market can drive long-term adoption rather than relying on expensive subsidies, as traditional cover crops do. Because they share land with summer crops, like corn and soy, we can add millions of acres of these oilseeds without plowing up forests or grasslands.
No other crop feedstock being considered can match these environmental upsides. In my 30-plus years of working to protect the river, SAF may be the most consequential policy pivot point I’ve seen for water quality. We will not compromise our core principles. Responsible choices today could mean a whole lot of good tomorrow, including cleaner water for Minnesota.
Whitney Clark, St. Paul
The writer is executive director of Friends of the Mississippi River.