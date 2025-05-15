Counterpoint: What happens when we say no to responsible mining in Minnesota?

I hope we can move beyond this “not in my backyard” sentiment and instead have a more nuanced approach to mining here at home. We must ask ourselves what will happen if Minnesota misses out on the opportunity to become a global leader in responsible mineral development. We will at the very least shift the responsibility of producing these materials to elsewhere in the world, where environmental and labor standards are nonexistent or subpar. Communities in northern Minnesota will continue to struggle from economic decline. The effects of climate change are likely to continue to degrade our state’s natural resources.