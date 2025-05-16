Opinion: Is sustainable aviation fuel plan an example of public-private-nonprofit greenwashing?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recently introduced its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) program to the public while standing in an experimental agricultural research field at the University of Minnesota with representatives of the Forever Green Initiative (FGI) and Friends of the Mississippi River.
Why? To highlight the U’s research on SAF bio-feedstocks, soybeans and canola? No. To highlight winter camelina, the Cargill-endorsed novel winter oilseed being developed and commercialized by the University of Minnesota-housed FGI.
Don’t get me wrong. I like the FGI. I like the crops it’s developing as potentially more “sustainable” crops. But I also like a balanced and open public discussion on the costs and benefits. This hasn’t been the case with the marketing and promotion of FGI crops.
Currently, winter camelina’s production costs to farmers require a market price more than double existing commodity feedstocks — for example, soybeans and canola.
So why did the MPCA government pick this crop, winter camelina, to highlight at its well-orchestrated Earth Day launch?
Climate benefits? All the proposed crop feedstocks “offset” the impacts of fossil fuels currently used to make aviation fuel.