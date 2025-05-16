Opinion: Is sustainable aviation fuel plan an example of public-private-nonprofit greenwashing?

In this case it’s a not-commercially-ready novel winter oilseed crop whose production emits more greenhouse gas emissions than it sequesters, whose water quality and biodiversity benefits are no better than existing cover crops, and which requires a significant price premium of two to five times more or public subsidies to offset its higher production costs to farmers than existing cover crops. And most underreported are the MacGuffin’s dramatic negative impacts on the summer crop yields — up to 30% for soybeans (the likely main market feedstock for manufacturing SAF), which could lead to indirect land-use change to make up for loss of soybean use caused by increased production of winter camelina. Also worth noting is that all the crops being promoted as SAF feedstocks will have a similar greenhouse gas benefit from offsetting current fossil fuels used by planes.