Readers Write: Pardon process, Kristi Noem, Burnsville dump spat, nuclear power

In the commentary “How about pardoning at least 50 people in Minnesota by Juneteenth?” (Strib Voices, May 16), Jason Sole asked that the Minnesota Board of Pardons grant 50 petitions by Juneteenth and noted that he has waited seven months since filing his own petition. I share his desire for more clemency at all levels and have worked toward that for years. What wasn’t described in his op-ed was the progress Minnesota has already made in just the last few years.
Before 2024, all cases receiving a grant had to be heard personally by the three members of the Pardon Board: the governor, the attorney general and the chief justice of the state Supreme Court. That was a huge bottleneck, which was addressed in 2023 by creating a state Clemency Review Commission which could perform most of the hearings and make recommendations to the Pardon Board. It’s working. Between 2015 and 2019, the total number of grants per year averaged just 15.2 per year — pathetically low. In 2024, with the changes only partially implemented and building on an already-growing number of petitions, that number jumped to 64. So far this year, the Clemency Review Commission has already recommended 68 grants in less than five months.
Things are getting better. Sole’s impatience is understandable, but the trend is encouraging — and a stark contrast to the federal system, where pardon petitions sit for five years or more, even without a hearing requirement. The sad truth we must push back against is that too often retribution moves quickly and mercy moves slowly; the happy truth we should recognize is that Minnesota is moving in the right direction.
Mark Osler, Minneapolis
The writer is a law professor at the University of St. Thomas.
KRISTI NOEM
Afghanistan, safe? Says who?
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has determined that refugees from Afghanistan, who were previously welcomed into the United States, no longer need temporary protected status because it is now safe for them to return home. The vast majority of Afghan refugees were evacuated by the U.S. government because they had been employees on U.S. military bases across Afghanistan, ranging from small checkpoints to large installations. When the Taliban took control in 2021, they immediately called for the deaths of these Afghan citizens and their families.