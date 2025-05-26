Readers Write: Pardon process, Kristi Noem, Burnsville dump spat, nuclear power

In Article I, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution, it states that “The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.” Habeas corpus ensures that every citizen has the right to inquire into the lawfulness of a person’s detention and imprisonment, as well as the protection against illegal imprisonment. Noem seems to have a talent for performing in front of the cameras of the news media, judging by an appearance by her in New York City, dressed in a flak jacket alongside ICE agents and searching for undocumented immigrants; riding on horseback with the border patrol in Texas; and standing outside of the gates of a notorious prison in El Salvador, wearing designer clothes and high-buck Rolex watch. After watching all of this, one has to wonder if this person has any ability to grasp the details involved in running a large department like Homeland Security. Was she given this high-level position in the U.S. government strictly on the basis of merit, or was this because of her undying loyalty to the president?