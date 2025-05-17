Readers Write: Nuclear power, climate, public lands, deficits and rural booze

•••
The recent reporting on tritium near Xcel’s Monticello plant (“Xcel steps up pumping at Monticello nuke plant as radioactive water moves toward Mississippi River,” StarTribune.com, May 12) misses a crucial point: What we’re witnessing is monitoring systems working exactly as designed, not an environmental crisis.
The Star Tribune article correctly notes that multiple state agencies confirm “the plume’s movement does not threaten human health or the environment” and that tritium in the river remains “below detection limits.” These facts should headline the story, not be buried beneath alarming language about “radioactive groundwater.”
Let’s put tritium in perspective: Its radiation cannot penetrate human skin and is too weak to register on a Geiger counter. The water currently testing “just below” the Environmental Protection Agency’s safety threshold would require drinking over 2,000 gallons in one sitting to receive radiation equivalent to a single chest X-ray. Australia’s drinking water standard for tritium is 100 times less restrictive than the EPA’s, highlighting just how conservative our regulations are.
The nuclear industry faces a communication paradox: Companies simultaneously tell us there’s nothing to worry about (there isn’t) while trumpeting heroic mitigation efforts for a substance that poses virtually no danger. This mixed messaging undermines public confidence.
As Minnesota pursues clean energy goals, we need fact-based discussions about nuclear power’s role, not sensationalism. Monticello has operated safely for decades, preventing millions of tons of carbon emissions and providing millions of dollars in tax revenue to support schools and essential services. Let’s report on nuclear energy with the context and perspective it deserves.
Eric Meyer, Falcon Heights