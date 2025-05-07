Minnesota scientists speak out after White House dismisses authors of climate report

Melissa Kenney has spent decades researching how to best convey scientific information to the public.
That expertise has landed Kenney, director of research at the University of Minnesota’s Institute on the Environment, on several high-profile projects, including Minnesota’s mandatory report on how the state will safeguard clean water for the next 50 years.
Last year, Kenney was asked to contribute to the National Climate Assessment, the nation’s foremost report on how climate change is affecting the United States. It would be her third time contributing to the report, which typically comes out every four to five years. The next edition was slated to be released in 2027.
But last week, Kenney received an email from the Trump administration telling her the scope of the report was “being reevaluated” and that her services were no longer required.
“Thank you for your participation in the 6th National Climate Assessment,” the email stated. “We are now releasing all current assessment participants from their roles.”
Kenney is one of nearly 400 scientists who were dismissed from the report, which Congress mandated under the Global Change Research Act of 1990. Earlier in April, the White House also terminated its contract with ICF International. The global consulting firm provides much of the staffing for the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), the federal agency charged with drafting the climate assessments.
The Trump administration has widely targeted climate initiatives in its pledge to slash federal spending. Upon taking office in January, President Donald Trump for the second time pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement, the international treaty to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.