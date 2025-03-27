Climate solution or ‘$20 billion gold bar scheme’? Explaining Minnesota’s lawsuit against Trump’s EPA.

An obscure Minnesota lending institution has found itself caught up in one of the nastiest fights over the Trump administration’s funding freeze for climate projects.
In March, Lee Zeldin, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), declared that the agency had unearthed a “gold bar scheme” — billions of taxpayer dollars that the Biden EPA had parked at “an outside financial institution in a manner that deliberately reduced the ability of EPA to conduct proper oversight.”
Zeldin was talking about the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which Congress created as part of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022. The program included $20 billion for institutions known as green banks to loan to developers, businesses and nonprofits.
Minnesota’s state-run green bank, the Minnesota Climate Innovation Financial Authority, was awarded $25 million — a relatively small amount considering the size of the fund. But Minnesota’s funding was cut along with the rest of the program in Zeldin’s quest to end what he called wasteful and fraudulent government spending. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison responded with a lawsuit against the federal agency and Citibank, which has possession of the funds, last week.
Here’s what you need to know about that lawsuit and the green banks behind it.
What is a green bank?
Green banks have been around for decades and are similar to regular banks, in that they provide loans, collect interest and leverage their assets under management to make money. They can be public, private or nonprofit entities.
But green banks fund projects that benefit the environment and the general public, whether that’s a solar array to reduce carbon emissions or helping a business cut its utility bills by making their office more energy efficient.
Green banks also tend to have more access to public funding since they provide a public service. Minnesota’s green bank is reducing energy costs for local businesses and helping the state achieve its climate goals, said Kari Groth Swan, the bank’s executive director.