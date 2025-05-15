Opinion: How about pardoning at least 50 people in Minnesota by Juneteenth?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Have you ever waited — day after day, week after week — for a piece of mail that could literally change your life?
This week, after an agonizing seven-month wait, I finally got a letter I’ve been anticipating every day since last fall.
Unfortunately, that letter didn’t deliver me from this limbo I’ve been in for years. Let me explain.
Nearly two decades since serving time and probationary sentences, I am an educator, organizer, nonprofit founder, community advocate, father, husband, mentor and friend to many.
For nearly 20 years, I have worked hard, rebuilt my life, poured my heart into community. But while my story is one of transformation — showing that redemption and rehabilitation are possible, even in a deeply flawed system — my old record still follows me. That’s why I’ve applied for a pardon.
I first applied in 2021, and came close to receiving one. Unfortunately, one member of the three-person Board of Pardons, an appointee of former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, opposed my pardon. That was crushing.