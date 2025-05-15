Opinion: How about pardoning at least 50 people in Minnesota by Juneteenth?

Worse yet? The commission canceled its May hearing! I wasn’t even on that agenda, but a lot of other folks were. And I’m surely not the only applicant who’s been waiting since last year for any kind of meaningful update. There are many Minnesotans who have served their time and desperately want to be welcomed back into full civic life. We know the war on drugs has disproportionately impacted Black and brown folks; clemency is one way to begin rectifying that.