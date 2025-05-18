Pickleball on an old landfill? Burnsville man says project would clean the site. MPCA disagrees.

Michael McGowan sees opportunity where others might see unoccupied land.
The second-generation landowner of a pair of inactive Burnsville dumps wants to build a Topgolf-style driving range and pickleball complex atop one of the expanses of buried trash. And he says he has an effective — and economical — proposition for cleaning up the site.
But the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which must approve McGowan’s proposal, insists the plan doesn’t address the danger the unlined dumps present to drinking water.
That’s left McGowan frustrated with an agency he insists is thwarting his ambitions for a development that will benefit Burnsville residents, culminating in the latest spat between McGowan and the MPCA over cleaning up the aging sites.
“We believe that this does remediate the site, which has been a concern of the MPCA for many, many years,” McGowan said of his plan for the sports complex.
McGowan insists the Freeway Dump and Freeway Landfill, so named because they abut Interstate 35W, won’t contaminate drinking water that the cities of Burnsville and Savage pump from a nearby quarry to a treatment plant.
The MPCA disagrees, predicting that when the quarry, Kraemer Mining & Materials, one day stops pumping water that sustains its mining activities, the groundwater table will rise and soak the dumps. That will unleash a slew of contaminants into drinking water and the nearby Minnesota River.
“The development doesn’t fix the underlying problem and the risk that’s posed to groundwater,” said Kirk Koudelka, the MPCA’s assistant commissioner for land policy and strategic initiatives.