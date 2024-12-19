As a presidential elector, I believe it’s time to change to the national popular vote

While objecting to the generalized accusatory tone of his post, one must welcome its apparent inference of support for the underlying democratic principles embedded in the NPVIC. One now hopes the president-elect will use his persuasive influence with state-level Republicans to advance the progress toward its enactment. Our nation is too great to endure the spectacle of having 90% of presidential campaign expenses and appearances concentrated on seven or 10 so-called battleground states, while the voters and issues of the other 40-45 states and regions are utterly ignored. Without offering an exhaustive analysis of the inequities of the present system, consider this: With a national popular vote, a Democratic vote in North Dakota will have the same weight as one in California, and a Republican vote in Vermont will have the same weight as one in Texas. In 2024, such three-electoral vote states (regardless of current partisan leanings) carry a popular vote advantage over the four more populous states (California, Texas, Florida and New York) with a ratio of 2.44 times their proportion of the population, while the voters in those “big four” states have only a 0.84 weighted share of the total national vote. Your friends’ votes in any of those states should count equally; they presently do not at all.