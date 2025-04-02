Opinion: We must fight back against the Trump administration’s attacks on free speech

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
An old friend, a lawyer who lives in a very red southern state, recently sent me a bumper sticker reading: “DO EVERYTHING to resist. Do it now.”
My friend is an advocate, but he doesn’t advocate violence. He’s sounding the alarm and urging anyone who disagrees with the Trump administration’s efforts to suppress free expression to stand up and speak up while we still have the chance.
I believe in the power of words. I’ve been a journalist, a practicing lawyer and a university professor. I’ve run a nonprofit organization. I’ve been a Fulbright Scholar in Latvia. And I’ve received U.S. State Department grants from both Democratic and Republican administrations to deliver lectures on freedom of expression in many countries, from Azerbaijan to Thailand. My mission was to share the American perspective that the foundations of mature democracies are a free press, an independent judiciary, respect for the rule of law and robust protection for competing ideas. Those are universal values, embraced by all, regardless of political viewpoint. Or at least I thought they were.
Today, every single one of these principles has a target on its back. In a few short weeks, the Trump administration has launched relentless attacks on the news media, the judiciary, lawyers, universities and even the arts. We must speak up before we lose them all.
Let’s start with one institution that everyone loves to hate: the press. Complaining about the news media is as American as apple pie. Presidents are allowed to complain, too. But they are also supposed to respect the First Amendment. President Donald Trump has shown that he does not. A new report from the Pew Research Center found that few Americans realize his administration has taken its antagonistic relationship with the press to new extremes that are both vindictive and petty.
Because it has refused to adopt the president’s preferred nomenclature for the Gulf of Mexico (“the Gulf of America”), the Associated Press, the nonprofit news cooperative, has been banned from the White House press pool, the small group of reporters and photographers who are allowed access to certain presidential events in Washington, on Air Force One and elsewhere where space is limited, and who then share their coverage with other news organizations. The AP has challenged the ban in federal court, but so far, the presiding judge has refused to grant relief.