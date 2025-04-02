Opinion: We must fight back against the Trump administration’s attacks on free speech

But even the most independent judge can’t rule in a lawsuit that is never brought. The Constitution and the laws are not self-executing. Lawyers must take on unpopular cases and clients to ensure our right to challenge the government is protected. But the Trump administration is attacking law firms based on the causes they represent as well as the attorneys they employ, many of whom he considers his political enemies. He has stripped them of the security clearances they need to litigate cases against the government and threatened their corporate clients. Although some of these law firms are fighting back, others have capitulated, agreeing to provide millions of hours of pro bono assistance to advance causes that Trump supports.