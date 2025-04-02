Opinion: From the cockpit to the Chevy, a spark of hope in unity

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
I’ve flown a lot of miles over the years. I know delays. I know mechanical issues. I know the gate agents’ sighs and the pilots’ clipped announcements.
But Friday night into Saturday morning? This was something new. This was a botched return flight home promising no certainty of success. This was the rattled recipe that mixed four strangers, a red Chevy Impala and a busted Boeing 717 to form a brotherhood by highway.
It started innocently enough — if “innocent” can describe a blinking engine warning light in the cockpit for the second time in a week for me on a business flight. I had already dealt with the same issue four days earlier flying up to the Twin Cities from Kansas City. That time, the pilots said the alert was likely spurious, but still enough to send us back to the gate for two hours before we finally took off.
So when the same scene played out again Friday night, I had a sinking sense of déjà vu. Same problem. Could this be the same plane? I have no way to know. But the cynic in me still wonders.
For nearly three hours, the airline tried to get the thing airborne. They swapped parts. Scoured the tarmac at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for a replacement plane. Played the aviation version of duct tape and a prayer. But just before 1 a.m., they canceled the flight.
Our phones beeped and buzzed with multiple messages from the airline about a Saturday rebooking. But those messages offered ever-changing times. No clarity. No courtesy. No confidence.